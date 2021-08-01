Air Canada will link Quebec with Punta Cana from December

Air Canada announced that December 4 would increase the frequency of its flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Cancun, Mexico.

Stéphane Poirier, president and CEO of Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec(YQB) indicated that the itinerary would be Quebec-Punta Cana. The route will have flights twice a week.

“We are thrilled with the return of Air Canada’s international flights to Quebec City to such popular destinations as Punta Cana, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, and not only has it made the decision to quickly restore the routes that were offered before the pandemic, but the airline has also chosen to invest in our market by adding frequency and two new destinations to the program by winter 2021,” he added.

Poirier explained that it is essential that people in the Quebec City metropolitan area take their flights from YQB to their destination.

Air Canada flights from Quebec will be operated by Air Canada Rouge and operated by Airbus A319 with 136 passengers. Reservations can be made at aircanada.com or through the airline app.