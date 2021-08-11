Anex’s big BET Dominican Republic Tour: more flights from Russia and Ukraine

ITS AIRLINE AZUR AIR OPERATES TO LA ROMANA AND WILL ALSO LINK TO PUNTA CANA AND PUERTO PLATA

The tour operator thanks to the support of the Dominican authorities

“We are very happy to show the wonders of RD again”

Tour operator Annex Tour, owner of the airline Azur Air, which currently has scheduled three flights to the Dominican Republic from Russia and two from Ukraine, reported that it plans to double the number of operations in both markets by the winter season 2021-2022.

“We are pleased to announce that we will receive three flights a week with a capacity of 530 seats on each flight from Russia to La Romana airport,” says a statement from Annex Tour.

Flights from Russia add additional capacity, the statement adds “to our current Ukraine market summer program with a rotation of three times every 10 days during the summer. Our main goal is to increase our current capacity of five weekly flights in both markets by more than bling during the 2021/2022 winter season.”

In addition, it is indicated that it is a great honor to welcome again the travelers of Annex Tour who arrive from Russia with the flight of Azur Air to the Dominican Republic, after last Monday, August 9, make their first flight from Russia to the Airport of La Romana, where it has scheduled three weekly flights.

Also, the airline additionally plans to fly from Russia once a week to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata.

“It has been a long wait due to the global pandemic and we are happy to show the wonders of the beautiful Dominican Republic to new travelers from Russia,” the tour operator’s statement reads.

Annex Tour thanked the collaboration to mount the program, offered by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), the Directorate of the Airport of La Romana, Milcíades Castillo Pujols, the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Russian Federation, its Ambassador, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Julio Gómez.

The company explained that its priority and objective is to contribute, directly or indirectly, to all the structures and partners of Annex Tour in all markets, take advantage of the opportunities and join the tour operator to “support the Dominican Republic as a key destination for the CIS market throughout the year.”

“We want to take this opportunity to thank all our partners who have been with us in the past and have seen the potential for future tourism growth. We value your support and are very excited to work together again. Our hope is to return to the bright old days, with strong cooperation and join forces to achieve even greater success in the years to come,” they say in the communication.