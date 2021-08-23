Public-private pact aims to improve Sosua’s beaches

Sosúa, Dominican Republic.- The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, yesterday led the signing of a public-private agreement to improve the beaches in the municipality of Sosúa, Puerto Plata province.

The agreement, signed by David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Wilfredo Olivence, mayor of Sosúa; José Miguel González Cuadra, president of the Executing Unit of La Barquita and Surroundings (URBE); Minoru Matsunaga, director of the Specialized Body for Tourist Security (Cestur) and Rafael Arias, executive director of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant).

Also Eduardo Sánchez González, director of the National Police; Andrés Gustavo Pastoriza, president of the Sustainable Development Association of Sosúa (ADSS) and Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, Commander General of the Navy.