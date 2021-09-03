How do I fill out the e-Ticket required to enter or leave Dominican Republic?

Last Wednesday, September 1, the electronic migration form or e-Ticket that came into force must be presented by all travelers from or to the Dominican Republic, according to the General Directorate of Migration(DGM).).

The e-Ticket combines the Declarations of Migration, Customs, and Public Health in a single digital document that travelers had to complete manually at the ports of entry and exit.

To access the form, the traveler must enter the portal https://eticket.migracion.gob.do/ and select the preferred language.

For check-in, and when requesting the electronic ticket, the citizen must complete the security question, specify if he/she is accompanied (members of the same family), in addition to specifying the amount, maximum six companions.