Sky Cana’s New York ready to connect with Santo Domingo and Santiago

WILL OFFER LOW FARES ON FLIGHTS, WILL NOT CHARGE FOR THE FIRST BAG OR HAND LUGGAGE

Will link NY with the AILA and the Cibao on December 2, 2021

Frank Diaz, president of the new airline Sky Cana, announced that the company would offer low fares on flights, not charge for the first suitcase or hand luggage, and serve Creole food.

He explained that Sky Cana would begin its routes from New York to Santiago and Santo Domingo on December 2, 2021, with two daily flights operated by Air Century.

Diaz also said that there would be a daily flight to Santiago and another one to Santo Domingo. On the schedules, we expect the Airport Authority of New York to confirm the assignment of the schedules, and all aircraft will leave Terminal 1 of J.F. Kennedy Airport, which has 13 gates and is the only one that offers that comfort. From the checkpoint, there’s no walk of more than three minutes.

“We do not come to compete with the traditional airlines that fly from Santiago and Santo Domingo, we come to serve the market that corresponds to us, as a Dominican company. We come to offer a warm and dignified service, we come to give it the human warmth that our compatriots deserve, offering them the best attention and that smile that no one who is not Dominican can offer them,” Diaz added.

He guaranteed safety, and on-time departures and arrivals to the different destinations, explaining that Sky Cana will use state-of-the-art Airbus A330 aircraft with 24 seats for business class and 275 in economy class.

“Promoting our country, it will carry the slogan Go Dominican Republic,” he said about the identification that the planes bound for those destinations would carry.

He indicated that they would offer a competitive rate, and the ticket would include the first suitcase and hand luggage. You can also pay for up to four additional suitcases.

“On both routes we will provide 18,189 seats monthly to the Dominican diaspora resident in New York and especially supporting international tourism who wish to visit our country,” he added.

Diaz noted that creating a project of this magnitude, a country brand assumes a tremendous and expensive challenge. However, he says it is well worth it if you are accompanied by a great team of collaborators committed to the same dream that give their best every day to achieve that goal.

In addition, he said that there would be differences between Sky Cana and other airlines, such as treatment of passengers, service on board, punctuality, and operational safety, which is what we need. There will also be Dominican Spanish spoken by staff, although they also have pilots of other nationalities.

These statements were provided during the airline’s official launch at the Riu Plaza Times Square hotel on 46th Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.