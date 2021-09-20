Marriot opens hotel in Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- The AC Hotels by Marriott hotel chain announced Sunday the opening of the AC Punta Cana by Marriott hotel, the first in the Dominican Republic, where tourism is in full recovery.

The hotel, “of contemporary inspiration, in the center of the most important tourist area in the country and one of the most visited destinations in the entire Caribbean and Central America”, will have 129 rooms, including 2 suites, all of them distributed over four levels, according to a statement from the chain.

The establishment, located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, east of the Dominican Republic, “embodies the proposal of the AC Hotels brand to combine business and leisure in the same trip, which is known as ‘Bleisure traveler,” said Yamil Montes de Oca, general manager of the hotel.