Dominican Republic will not require PCR tests from Canadians after reopening of flights

THE MINISTER OF TOURISM SAID THAT IN BOTH NATIONS, THERE ARE HIGH LEVELS OF VACCINATED POPULATION

To simplify the arrival and departure process

The Dominican Republic has updated its entry requirements for Canadians, eliminating the need for PCR testing upon arrival and making it easier to visit the destination.

With scheduled flights resuming to major destinations such as Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, the following Covid-19 protocols apply Random temperature checks and breath tests administered at the airport upon landing complete an easy-to-use arrival e-ticket before inbound and outbound flights that include a Quark Expeditions Ultramarine health statement and immigration information.

The Dominican Republic previously announced in July that all visitors required a negative PCR test result before arrival.

According to David Collado, Minister of Tourism, the reduction in health requirements was approved to simplify the arrival and departure process and ensure Canadians know they are welcome this winter.

“Many islands have complex and confusing rules: it’s a barrier to travel. While major airlines require PCR testing to board the plane, some destinations also require post-arrival PCR testing and quarantine. Not only is this stressful, it can be expensive,” he said.

He referred to the high levels of vaccinations in both the country and Canada, which will allow Canadians to have a safe and worry-free vacation.