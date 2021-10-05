First post-pandemic Aeroflot flight lands in Dominican Republic

With flight SU156 of the Russian state airline Aeroflot, which arrived with 193 passengers on board, the most prestigious Russian airline, they officially restarted operations to the Dominican Republic.

The flight, which took off from Moscow, was seen off by a team of officials of the Dominican Mission in Russia together with a group of professional Dominican dancers who study and reside in that country, who energized the people at the Sheremetevo Airport terminal in Moscow to the rhythm of bachata and merengue.

Similarly, a delegation composed of senior executives of Grupo Puntacana received upon arrival the Deputy Marketing Director of Aeroflot, Alexander Pikov, who during a small ceremony in the VIP lounge of the Punta Cana Airport pronounced his words of satisfaction after having fulfilled what for his company was an essential goal of resuming routes to the DR.

The emblematic Russian airline resumed flights to our country after withdrawing in March 2014 due to the pandemic. It will operate with a frequency of three weekly flights in Airbus 350 aircraft.

On his side, the Dominican ambassador to Russia, Hans Dannenberg, announced that part of the crew and a professional film crew hired by Aeroflot would remain in the country for the next few days recording content on some tourist attractions of our country to be broadcast on the networks and entertainment units onboard Aeroflot aircraft.

Dannenberg also explained that Aeroflot could become the natural bridge to connect Dominicans who wish to travel to countries with which our country has already signed visa waiver agreements such as Korea and Japan and other destinations in the Middle and the Far East.

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest and most prestigious airline company, serving 146 destinations in 52 countries.