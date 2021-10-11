Venezuelan airline Turpial will operate a flight between Maracaibo and Santo Domingo

STARTING NOVEMBER 2

Turpial Airlines announced November 2nd as the start of its operations between Maracaibo (MAR) and Santo Domingo (SDQ), with two weekly flights.

The Valencia-based airline will have regular international flights from La Chinita Airport. Previously, the company carried out some charter services to the Dominican Republic.

Flight itinerary

Maracaibo (MAR) 14:00 – Santo Domingo (SDQ) 15:30, two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays operated by Boeing 737-400 Classic with 144 seats.

Santo Domingo (SDQ) 17:30 – Maracaibo (MAR) 19:00, two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays operated by Boeing 737-400 Classic with 144 seats.

Currently, Maracaibo has several international services to Panama and the Dominican Republic (Countries allowed by the Venezuelan authorities). Both destinations allow travelers to make subsequent connections to the United States, Mexico, and Europe.

Among the companies that operate at La Chinita Airport are the following: