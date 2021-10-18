Air Canada to connect Toronto with Santo Domingo twice a week

TUESDAY AND THURSDAY FROM DECEMBER 16

The airline highlights historical and cultural attractions of SD

They maintain strict sanitary protocols on their flights

Air Canada announced it would launch a new seasonal service between Toronto and Santo Domingo as the airline rebuilds its North American network.

The airline’s new flights to Santo Domingo will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting next December 16 aboard Air Canada Rouge aircraft with Premium Rouge and Economy services, product enhancements including upgraded streaming entertainment, and options to purchase high-speed wi-fi.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s senior vice president of network planning and revenue management, said, “As travel restrictions ease, we are committed to rebuilding our international network to connect the world to Canada, reuniting people with families, friends and business colleagues.”

“Our flights to Santo Domingo connect to and from our flights across Canada at our global hub in Toronto to offer easy and convenient access to the Dominican Republic’s capital city, a destination that is steeped in rich culture and history, including the location of a Unesco World Heritage site, as well as being the country’s commercial and financial center,” he added.

He explained that customers could also accumulate and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada’s leading loyalty program when traveling by Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf lounges in Canada, priority boarding, and other benefits available.

“Foreign nationals who have been fully vaccinated with Canadian government-accepted vaccinations at least 14 days in advance and who meet specific entry requirements may enter Canada for non-essential travel,” he added.

He indicated that seats are available for sale through all booking channels, including aircanada.com and travel agencies.

On his side, Fabien Gourdon, Commercial Director of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), expressed that “we are delighted to welcome at SDQ the new direct flight from YYZ with Air Canada, which will allow more Canadian tourists to visit the magnificent hotels and the wide variety of recreation and entertainment options that the DR has to offer, such route will also serve the growing business and friends and family visits demand, and will allow expanding the growing cargo exchange between both countries.”

Please be reminded that Air Canada’s business schedule may be adjusted as necessary based on Covid-19’s path and government restrictions which may change with little notice. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including the correct travel documents, visas, required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flight they purchase.