Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana will open its doors in November

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, the second hotel of the Island Reserve brand and the first in the Dominican Republic, will open its doors on November 1 as a five-star resort created in partnership between Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

Patricia Álvarez Lebrón, regional sales director for Latam, the Caribbean, and the DR, indicated that “Karisma is a brand recognized for luxury, in a casual and unpretentious manner, so our brands have a common base while complementing each other. This is because, we want our guests to enjoy their vacations in a relaxed and comfortable way, that they feel so good that they forget to return home.”

She explained that the hotel complex has 228 suites and 40 villas, offering the perfect balance between comfort and luxury, with a nautical-inspired decoration that evokes relaxation, tranquility, and the tropical experience of the Caribbean.

“Guests will have 13 types of luxury rooms to choose from, including the Swim Up suites and the Honeymoon suites facing the sea, as well as the exclusive villas and the iconic “Jimmy Buffett” suite, located in the penthous, the rooms have a private balcony with furniture and views of the Caribbean Sea or the lagoon-type pool in the villas area, perfect for relaxing and living the “carefree experience” that this exclusive accommodation offers,” she added.

Lebrón reported that among the recreational spaces is the Entertainment Village, which houses seven of the property’s ten food and beverage locations, where music, entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and mixology are offered during the night hours.

She also said that the hotel has the restaurants The Boathouse, the Italian trattoria Frank & Lola’s, as well as the JW Steakhouse, the Asian restaurant Mon So Wi and the Rum Runners – Pool Club, in addition, the bars Punch, It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere and the SOS Swim-Up Bar, which are the perfect places to meet at any time of the day and find an extraordinary culinary offer, as well as exquisite tropical mixes, cocktails or local beers while enjoying the relaxing Margaritaville experience.

Lebrón indicated that the five-star resort also has the St. Somewhere Spa by Karisma, the Fins Up! Fitness Center is open 24 hours a day, likewise, the Sports Hub to practice sports activities, the Parakeet Kid’s Club for the little ones, and the Sky Wedding where cozy events can be held.

“Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana comes with the mission of offering its guests the most extraordinary and vibrant experiences, beach days and total relaxation, as well as a wide range of exclusive activities that you will not find anywhere else,” the regional sales director added.