Arrival of tourists to the Domnican Republic in October exceeds prepandemic figures by 15%

STATISTICS SHOW THAT THE COUNTRY’S TOURISM INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO RECOVER SHARPLY

Reported the Minister of Tourism, David Collado

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, indicated that the figures for October for the tourism sector are positioned at a higher percentage than that which existed during the same month of 2019 when there was still no pandemic.

“The month of October is 15% above 2019 when there was no pandemic and we come from the best month of September in the history of tourism in the Dominican Republic,” he added.

He recalled that September was the best month in the entire history of the Dominican Republic, with the arrival of tourists higher than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 with a total of 365,544 non-residents.

For Collado, the statistics show that the country’s tourism industry continues to recover sharply, according to Despertar Nacional.

The numbers represent a 15% recovery of the influx received before the covid 19 pandemic, specifically in September 2019, and in turn, 25% compared to the September 2020 figures, which represented the generation of about $ US412 million per year for the country.