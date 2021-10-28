German group FTI highlights increase in bookings for trips to Dominican Republic

The German group FTI reported that it would increase its offer to different destinations in the Caribbean, both in terms of air connections and accommodation options, due to the growing demand among its customers for the winter holidays.

In that regard, the demand for traveling to the Dominican Republic during the winter has also grown, so FTI has expanded its accommodation offer, according to Tourinews.

“The reserve figures to the Dominican Republic have never been so good. At FTI we detected this growth from the beginning and, therefore, we have expanded our hotel portfolio in 14 more accommodations,” said Manuel Morales, director of Caribbean Destination at FTI.

In addition, the group has a wide range of flights: five weekly frequencies from Frankfurt (Germany) to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) by Condor and Eurowings Discover; three weekly flights from Düsseldorf (Germany) to Punta Cana also with Condor; and finally, twice a week from Munich.

On the one hand, Cuba is once again in the catalog of the German group. On the other hand, the upsizing of borders after the pandemic of the Caribbean destination has meant that FTI once again offers round-trip flights to the island.