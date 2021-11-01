Senator reopens its complex in Puerto Plata: estimates exceed 75% occupancy

INFORMED MARC PELFORT, COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR FOR AMERICA OF SENATOR HOTELS

“Thanks to the reactivation of the Canadian and European markets.”

Senator Hotels & Resorts will reopen its Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resorts hotel complex today, November 1, and with this, the Spanish chain is planning a “good winter.”

Marc Pelfort, commercial director for America at Senator Hotels, told arecoa.com that expectations are to exceed 75% monthly occupancy in the high season months in the entire complex of (1,600 rooms).

“We have a very good winter forecast, especially starting in December. Thanks to the reactivation of the Canadian and European markets; above all we have the Polish and Russian markets,” he added.

It is recalled that the chain will apply the protocols approved by the Dominican authorities and will take into account the exhaustive methods of cleaning, hygiene, and disinfection, which are already in force in its hotels in other destinations, which already operate with the “Global Safe Site” certification, granted by the PREVERISK entity.

This certification validates the different security plans, the review of its operational standards, the organizational level and the adequacy of its facilities, the novelty of reopening the hotels of the Senator Hotels & Resorts chain in the food area will be the buffet-circuits, self-service modality that includes pre-established routes to avoid crossings, in addition to establishing limitations on the capacity of diners.