Official opening of the five-star Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville officially opened the doors of their new five-star hotel, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, welcoming their first guests.

The resort is the brand’s first property in the Dominican Republic and Island Reserve’s second property, combining the world-class all-inclusive amenities of Karisma Hotels & Resorts with the fun and joyful lifestyle characteristic of Margaritaville.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana has 228 suites and 40 luxury villas, six restaurants, 3 bars, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, and the “Entertainment Village” entertainment center, located in the heart of the complex, with music, cuisine, mixology, and nightlife for guests.

Offering the best experience of relaxation, fun, gastronomy of the highest quality, and exceptional first-class services, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana includes a luxury beach design in a tropical environment, which allows travelers the possibility of enjoying a unique and authentic vacation inspired by the lifestyle and lyrics of singer and trop-rock legend Jimmy Buffett.

Mario Mathieu, Vice President of Business Development for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, indicated that “the launch of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is an exciting step in our partnership with Margaritaville, combining unparalleled service with maximum relaxation, this stunning location in Playa Juanillo is the perfect place for this new alliance.”

“Cap Cana is an exclusive destination, with the most beautiful beach and luxurious facilities, where our guests also have access to enjoy yacht trips in the Marina as well as the Punta Espada Golf Club of Jack Nicklaus,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Marketing Director of Margaritaville, said that “a carefree getaway to Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is what everyone needs right now.”

“From the beauty and beaches of the Dominican Republic to the world-class all-inclusive experience and resort staff, it makes guests feel immediately like family, being able to relax, venture, dine, dance and smile with ease and Margaritaville-style confidence,” he added.