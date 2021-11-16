Casa de Campo will expand its facilities with an investment of US $ 90 million

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas announced the expansion of its renowned hotel with the construction of 64 new junior suites, a Spa center, and a modern lounge for VIP clients. The announced investment exceeds US $ 90 million, as part of a development project that will be carried out in several phases and that will produce 500 jobs directly between construction and operations.

The ceremony, the first palace that started the construction work, was led by President Luis Abinader; David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Andrés Pichardo, president of Casa de Campo Resort; and the main executives of the Central Romana Corporation; Ramón Menéndez, Pepe Fanjul Jr., Leo Matos, and Eduardo Martínez-Lima Gonzalvo.

“In these almost 50 years, Casa de Campo Resort has been one of the pioneers of traditional tourism and real estate in the country. We are very proud to continue developing the vision of our shareholders of the Central Romana Corporation, to continue adding numerous first-class services and facilities that continue to highlight our resort among the most emblematic of the Caribbean,” emphasized Pichardo.

He explained that the new and spacious 76 m2 suite rooms, distributed in 4 buildings with two levels, will have views of the golf course and will be equipped with the latest technology and amenities that the best of the hotel industry offers today.

He indicated that the Spa center will have a construction area of ​​1,700 m2 with views of the central lake, it will have all the world-class facilities and amenities such as a Hydrotherapy area, cabins for specialized treatments, relaxation areas, Café & Juice Bar, beauty salon and Bridal Suite.

“With these investments we continue to increase the value and quality of our resort, reaffirming that our exclusive offer of services satisfies the demand of the most demanding visitor, and with this we continue to be a benchmark as a tourist destination”, he highlighted.

It is recalled that Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is the most complete resort in the Caribbean, with 5 golf courses under the signature of the famous architect Pete Dye.

Also among its other sports facilities, it has the largest clay pigeon shooting center in the entire region, three polo fields, an Equestrian Center, and thirteen tennis courts. Its Minitas beach club, the artistic village of Altos de Chavón, and La Marina are important parts of the attractions for its visitors.