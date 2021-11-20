Abinader: Meliá and Falcon’s investment will impact country’s economy

Katmandu Park will generate about 600 direct jobs.

President Luis Abinader highlighted that the investment of more than 400 million dollars by Meliá Hotels International and Falcon’s Beyond Global for the construction, development, and remodeling of various tourism projects will impact the economy of the entire country and will generate thousands of direct and indirect.

It will invest 170 million dollars in the construction of Kathmandu Park, 180 million dollars in two hotels for adults and children, and 50 million dollars for renovating its existing hotels.

By participating in the announcement of the new investments, the president affirmed that the tourism model of the Dominican Republic is a world reference and will continue to be so for offers and investment bets such as the one referred to by the Spanish group.

The president, accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and received by the CEO of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Cecil D. Magpuri and its Executive President, Scott Demereau; the CEO of Meliá Hotels, Gabriel Escarrer and the COO, André P. Gerondeau, assured that the world is in permanent change, but the Dominican Republic is ready to lead it.

He cited as a sign of the strength of investment in the tourism sector that, only in the case of Katmandu Park, will generate about 600 direct jobs with a projection to double this figure in indirect employment.

“These efforts are in line with the government’s objectives, which are jobs and investment opportunities for all,” he stressed.

Abinader recalled that since he came to the Government, he has supported multiple investments, in different sectors and regions, without rest, always seeking that objective. “Today, in Punta Cana, we are back to support investment in leisure and services. A sector in expansion and that brings with it stable work of quality and economic generation in multiple sectors directly and indirectly,” he said.

He added: “This is an already palpable reality: everyone wants to invest in the Dominican Republic and their government is here to assure them that they are not wrong with that choice.” Punta Cana has always been a focus of attraction of talent and companies, and even today, it is still that engine that pushes and is more alive than ever.

“Commitment, sustainable, productive investment, and employment. That is what is here today. They are a source of pride for all of us. Their work and exemplary dedication in all these years are worthy of recognition and support,” he said.

Abinader indicated that, together, the public and private sectors will achieve the significant changes and adaptations that the country needs and achieve what they have always pursued: the best destination in the world.

He added that in leadership, they also seek to be innovative, so he is happy to see projects like this, which provide tremendous added value and are in line with the ambition and plans of the Government in its international promotion.