Economist projects Dominican Republic tourism will have the best winter in its history

Economist Henry Hebrard assured that the Dominican Republic would have the best winter season in tourism history.

“The wonderful surprise at the end of the year will be the tourism sector,” he said when comparing the figures for October of the current year with periods before the pandemic.

He explained that “although the tourism sector is going to close with a fall of between 30 and 40% compared to 2019, if we make the comparison with the month of October, we are already producing figures that exceed those of the same month before of the Covid-19.”

He indicated that there are high probabilities that the country will show a historical recovery in tourism at the end of the winter season, which has just started and which runs until April.

Herbrard stressed that the positive outlook for the country is the result of all the work that has been focused on in that direction.

He considered that the recovery of the tourism sector also reaffirms the good image that the Dominican Republic has as a destination.

The expert, a specialist in tax issues, and a lawyer issued these statements when interviewed on the Abriendo la Mañana program with Dary Terrero.