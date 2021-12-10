Canada and Russia diversify the tourists Dominican Republic receives in the pandemic

The nationalities of tourists visiting the Dominican Republic in the current pandemic are not the same as a year ago. Then, when the United States monopolized 70%, it fell to 39%, and those from Russia have opened up, with 11%, and those from Canada with 10%.

The variation in nationalities is given by eliminating mobility restrictions established by the countries that send tourists.

Canada removed the measures on July 5. In that month alone, 5,165 Canadians came to vacation, and in November, they increased to 45,533. As a result, that country once again positioned itself among the three main emitters of tourists to the Dominican Republic. But it still needs to exceed the 2019 figures. In November of that year alone, 68,442 Canadians arrived by air.

The data on the tourist flow until November 2021, shared by the Ministry of Tourism, also highlights that after Russia removed the restrictions last August, 6,818 Russians arrived in that month alone and 47,440 in November.

Germany eliminated them last April and experienced sustained growth, allowing 22,683 Germans to arrive in November. And the UK, which lifted the measures in recent October, sent 3,601 tourists to the Dominican Republic the following month.

The Ministry of Tourism boasts a recovery of 73% of tourists compared January-November 2019 with 2021, when 4.2 million non-resident passengers arrived by air in the country. In November alone, these visits generated US $ 575 million in foreign currency, reports the Government.

The president of the Canadian Dominican Chamber of Commerce (Canchamrd), Gustavo de Hostos, recently predicted that by 2022 there would be a greater dynamism of business relations between Canada and the Dominican Republic due to the increase in Canadian tourists and a future visit from a commercial mission of Creole business people.