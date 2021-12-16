Abinader attends the reopening of Senator’s hotel in Puerto Plata

The Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort hotel, belonging to the Senator Hotels & Resorts chain, reopened on November 15, since the closure due to the pandemic, in March 2020.

Said reopening, which took place in the resort’s facilities, was personally organized by the Rossell family, owner of the chain, José María Rossell Recasens at the helm, and was attended by President Luis Abinader, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ), Rafael Blanco Tejera, and senator of Puerto Plata, Ginnette Bournigal.

In addition to celebrating the reopening, the new Senzia Spa & Wellness center was inaugurated at the ceremony, which will now have the resort, this space of more than 1500 m2 houses a water circuit, jacuzzis, sauna, a beauty salon, and cabins for individual or couples massage therapies.

Since the arrival of Senator Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic, international markets such as Poland, Russia, Germany, the United States, and Canada have opened. Although, the chain also wants to promote local tourism, which is also extremely important.

With the reopening of the hotel complex and the inauguration of its new spa and wellness facilities, a new stage in the Caribbean begins with more strength and enthusiasm than ever and with the firm commitment to continue growing in its first international destination to date.

Currently, the Senator Puerto Plata complex has numerous bars and restaurants, outdoor swimming pools, jacuzzis, gym, shops, casino, and, of course, access to a heavenly beach with white sand and turquoise waters more than 1 kilometer long.