Abinader to cruise passengers in Puerto Plata: “Enjoy the Bride of the Atlantic.”

After the docking of the Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship, with 2,647 passengers and 1,514 crew members, at the Taino Bay Tourist Port in Puerto Plata, President Luis Abinader invited the passengers to enjoy Puerto Plata “and enjoy the magnificent experience of visiting the Dominican Republic.”

“We welcome one of the largest cruise ships in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey Of The Seas, which arrived today at Taino Bay in Puerto Plata. Enjoy the Bride of the Atlantic and enjoy the magnificent experience of visiting the Dominican Republic,” the President posted on his Twitter account.

The transatlantic liner considered the largest cruise ship ever to arrive in a DR port, from Royal Caribbean International, came from Fort Lauderdale in Miami, United States.

The built-in 2020, launched in March 2021, is 348 meters long by 41 meters wide and has 16 decks.

“It’s official, one of the largest cruise ships in the world docks in TainoBay, Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas, with its 2,647 passengers and 1,514 crew members, has arrived in Puerto Plata to become the largest cruise ship to arrive at a port in the country,” it was reported through the social networks of the Port Authority (Apordom).

Meanwhile, Jean Luis Rodríguez, executive director of Apordom, highlighted the importance of the arrival of vessels to the port Taino Bay.

“This is the result of the honest and responsible work of all port employees, always aligned with the vision of our President Luis Abinader. We are delivering and there are more to come,” Rodriguez emphasized on his social networks.