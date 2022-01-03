Air Century, in a frank increase in its flights between Cuba and the Dominican Republic in January

According to the latest ECASA update

Air connections to Cuba continue in straightforward recovery, and January 2022 will be no different, increasing the frequency of the route to the Dominican Republic .

Said connections will be presented in various terminals of the Cuban geography, linking Cuba with the main entry points of the DR.

According to the latest flight update from the Cuban airport company ECASA, the Dominican airline with the most routes will be Air Century. The information confirms January’s connections from Havana, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín, and Santiago de Cuba.

Frequently from José Martí International Airport (Havana): Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Las Américas International Airport ( AILA ) in Santo Domingo, as well as from Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara) on Fridays from SD, Monday 3 and 10 from Puerto Plata and to La Romana, from Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey) every Thursday from AILA.

While from the Frank País International Airport (Holguín) every Monday from Santo Domingo and Tuesday 4 and Sundays 2 and 9 from La Romana. Finally, according to the Cuban Directory, at the Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba) (Tuesday and Saturday) from Las Américas.