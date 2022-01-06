Senate requests PCR and vaccination card for entry of travelers

The Senate of the Republic approved a resolution requesting the Ministry of Public Health to require PCR-Covid-19 tests and a vaccination card from all visitors to the Dominican territory.

The initiative of Senator Aris Yván Lorenzo (PLD, Elías Piña) was voted by the totalitarian quorum of 17 senators present.

The resolution establishes a discriminatory action of the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic that Dominican residents are required to circulate with a vaccination card or negative PCR test. In contrast, these requirements are not required from visitors.

Also, one of its recitals considers that the Dominican Republic received the visit of 4.9 million non-residents in 2021.

It also considers the delta and omicron variants to be highly transmissible.

Yván Lorenzo, at the moment of motivating the vote, reminded his peers that they also have families and, if things are not organized, the “salt may be more expensive than the goat.”

“We can not welcome everyone who wants without any protocol,” said Sen. Elías Piña, according to Diario Libre.

It is recalled that currently, Health authorities randomly apply anticovid tests to travelers at the country’s airport terminals.