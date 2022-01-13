Dominican north coast gets more flights: Boston, Miami

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic announced Wednesday that it authorized American Airlines and JetBlue to operate the new routes Miami-Samaná (northeast) and Boston-Puerto Plata (north), respectively.

The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) reported in a statement that the route granted to American will operate from March to February 2023, while JetBlue will carry out 17 flights between Boston and Puerto Plata, and Miami-Samana from this January to April 2.

Likewise, the Dominican airline Sky High Aviation Services was authorized to include in its operations the routes from Santo Domingo to the Venezuelan cities of Caracas, Valencia and Maracaibo, as well as the tourist enclave Isla Margarita.

The company will also fly to the Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe, French territory.