Eurowings Discover launches flight between Frankfurt and Puerto Plata

Eurowings Discover made its inaugural flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Puerto Plata, with an A330-300 aircraft, with a capacity of 300 seats. The route will have a frequency of two weekly flights, Wednesday and Saturday.

As part of the inaugural flight, the Tourism Promotion Office ( OPT ) in Germany organized a press trip, “Puerto Plata Experience,” with journalists specialized in tourism, to get to know the destination and offer that issuing first-hand market information about the tourist attractions of DR.

The German journalists arrived at the Gregorio Luperón Airport in Puerto Plata on flight 4Y006, which was received by the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Dominican Republic, Volker Pellet; Roberto Henríquez, Deputy Minister of Quality of the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ); Marcel Chmielorz, CFO EW Discover and Fabien Gourdon, CCO of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ).

The German ambassador in Quisqueya and Chmielorz and Gourdon expressed their satisfaction with the completion of this new direct flight connecting Frankfurt with Puerto Plata and thanked the Mitur for the work carried out to make this operation a reality.

They highlighted the effort made by Minister Collado to guarantee the total recovery of tourism and ensure that more European visitors continue to prefer the Dominican Republic as their preferred long-distance destination.

During the press trip, the communicators, who are accompanied by Petra Cruz, director of the German OPT, will visit Cayo Arena, 27 waterfalls of Damajagua, Calle las Sombrillas, Greeland Bubbel Glamping, Playa Alicia, Punta Rucia, among others, to learn first-hand about the diversity of the tourist offer of La Novia del Atlántico.

They will also be visiting the Senator, Gran Ventana, Casa Marina Bay, Heavens, Sunscape, Blue Bay, Casa Colonial, Emotions hotels, and they verify the quality of the services offered and compliance with safety and health standards.

Also present at the welcoming ceremony were Birgit Heinsen and César José de Los Santos, president of the Puerto Plata Cluster and the Playa Dorada Hotel and Condominium Association, respectively, as well as representatives of Aerodom, Migration, and other institutions linked to the tourism sector.

