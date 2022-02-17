“Removal of PCR is the first step to reactivate Canadian tourism”

Eastern hoteliers applaud the decision of the North American country

Projected increase in flights from the second-largest issuing market

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism Projects of the East ( Asoleste ), Ernesto Veloz, confirmed to arecoa.com the great optimism of hoteliers after Canada withdraws the obligation of a PCR test to enter the country in the coming days since understanding is one of the first firm steps to remove travel restrictions.

“From now on, we applaud the decision, and we will reconfirm when it is official since it is the only market that has not had a significant recovery in the country due to the restrictions it has and when they are eliminated, in a high season for the aforementioned market, the DR will be one of the benefited destinations as well as Cuba and Mexico,” he added.

He said that changing the test to a simpler and less complex one will help make it the first safe step towards eliminating restrictions on travel outside the nation.

Veloz stressed that the tourism sector of the Dominican Republic is looking forward to eliminating the restrictions of the nation mentioned above because, with this, an increase in flights to the DR is expected with the hotels that the Sunwing tourism group has in the country that are attractive for the Canadian market.

“There is a very strong winter that will help us recover the market, although it is known that the largest number of Canadian rooms is in Cuba, but here we also have a significant and attractive number,” he said.