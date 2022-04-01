The Dominican Republic loses 60,000 tourists a month due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The Dominican Republic has been losing 60,000 tourists a month due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who explained that “the country, from receiving 22,000 Russian tourists, went on to capture 50,000 and about 9,000 Ukrainians. Therefore, we are talking about the country losing some 59,000 and up to 60,000 tourists per month.

For this reason, he assured that the sector had turned its recovery strategy to other markets such as Canada, which is the second most important market in the industry.

“We turned the country’s strategies towards the Canadian market, which is very important for the Dominican Republic. You will see how we are compensating for it,” emphasized the official before the meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce of the Republic ( Amchamdr ).