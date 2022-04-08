RED Air announces special fares for its Santo Domingo-Miami route

RED Air offers the market special rates for its daily route from Santo Domingo – to Miami; This strategy responds to the company’s interest in participating in the offer of flights to the vital city and reinforcing its commitment to the tourism sector.

In this sense, Héctor Gómez, executive president of the airline, indicated that “within the framework of our positioning strategies, we already have an interesting range of fares available to the market that have already been published through the entire network of travel agencies trips, commercial allies and our electronic means to facilitate the consultation and acquisition of tickets. We have prepared interesting offers and added values ​​that will be appreciated and will motivate new clients to enjoy our services.”

He explained that the airline has two daily flights between Santo Domingo and Miami at convenient times that allow connectivity and flexibility when traveling, the purchase of tickets can be made through the entire chain of tourist services, such as travel agencies and tourism wholesalers, and also through the website www.redair.com.do, which has a modern “E-commerce” platform, friendly and straightforward for the user who visits it.

He also said RED Air makes advice available at its sales offices located on Avenida Sarasota and Plaza Morichal in Santo Domingo.

“We want to offer the market a reliable option, with high standards of attention and service, but at the same time competitive and aggressive in commercial matters of an organization that seeks a privileged place in the preference of the Dominican consumer,” he said.

He stated that a group of businessmen leads the RED Air project with extensive experience in civil aviation and airport services, committed to the aeronautical sector, its development, and its contribution to the economy and tourism of the Dominican Republic.

“Currently, we have a team of more than 100 professionals from different administrative, operational and commercial areas, our fleet consists of four McDonnell Douglas aircraft , equipped with a comfortable 12-seat business class cabin and a comfortable 137-seat tourist class cabin. seats, but the idea is to continue growing,” he pointed out.