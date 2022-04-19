Between January and March 2022, higher air passenger flow than in the same period in 2021

During the first quarter of 2022, 3,812,010 passengers were mobilized through the international terminals of the Dominican Republic. In addition, according to the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) data, passengers were transported in 29,781 regular flight operations carried out to and from Dominican territory.

When the comparison is made with the first quarter of 2021, in 2022, passengers were mobilized by 123.94% more than last year. Between January to March of last year, 1,702,235 passengers were transferred, and in the same period of 2022, 3,812,010 passengers were transferred. Passenger mobilizations in the first quarters of the years 2018 to 2022, as a whole, total 16,978,454 passengers.

On the other hand, if the first quarter of 2022 is compared to the same period in 2018, a decrease of -3.35% is obtained, going from 3,944,131 passengers in 2018 to 3,812,010 in 2022.

When this comparison is made with 2019, the year before the pandemic, there is a drop of -9.04%. In 2019, 4,191,022 passengers were mobilized during the first quarter.

The Civil Aviation Board explains through the documents provided to Diario Libre that between January and March 2020 -the months before the COVID-19 emergency- 3,329,056 passengers were mobilized through the international terminals of the Dominican Republic. Compared to the same period in 2022, the data shows that there was a growth of 14.50% in this last year.

Aircraft movement

Also, the first two months of 2022 saw an aircraft movement of 19,498, of which 9,757 were arrivals and 9,741 departures. In contrast to 2020, this number represents a 2% decrease: January decreased by 1%, and February decreased by 3%.

The JAC clarifies that, from the point of view of aircraft movement, the country has shown a total recovery since October 2021 because, in those five months (October 2021-February 2022), more than 300 flights have been generated than in the same five months. of the years 2019-2020.

The document explains that 1,346,412 passengers were transported in 10,285 operations as of March, making this the third March with the most significant number of passengers in the country’s history, after March 2019 and 2018.

Likewise, the JAC reported that in the first quarter of 2022, 5,611 incoming and outgoing charter flight operations were registered, totaling 29,787 regular and non-regular air operations carried out from January to March of the year.

Recently, the president of the JAC, José Marte Piantini, said that “the establishment of bilateral air transport relations arranged by the Dominican Republic through the JAC has contributed significantly to connectivity, resulting in gains mainly for air transport users.”

Marte Piantini also reported that during January, February, and March 2022, the country received 266 commercial airlines from different parts of the world, to which the operations of the Arajet airline will be added starting next May.