Iberojet’s alliance with Air Europa will promote flights to Punta Cana

The Ávoris airline will offer its flights with the entire route issued in a single ticket

Itineraries combining flights will be from May 2

Iberojet has signed an interline agreement with Air Europa to connect its intercontinental flights with the domestic and European network of the Globalia company.

Through the alliance, which will start on May 2, the Ávoris airline will offer its flights with the entire route issued in a single ticket.

Likewise, the suitcase will be checked in from origin to the final destination: Punta Cana, Cancun, Havana, Varadero, San José ( Costa Rica ), Los Cabos ( Mexico ), and Mauritius, from and to 13 destinations in Spain and another 11 Europeans operated by Air Europe.

The itineraries combining Air Europa flights with Iberojet will be on sale both in the global distribution systems (GDS) and on iberojet.com.

With this, Iberojet moves its operations from T4 to Terminal 1 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, thus reducing waiting times on connecting flights with Air Europa.

To improve the service, Iberojet has modified the schedule of some routes to optimize the connection with those of Air Europa. One of the flights experiencing these changes is the one from Havana, which, starting in May, will depart 3 hours later than the current time.

Paul Verhagen, deputy general manager of Iberojet, highlights that “one of the fundamental pillars since the creation of the airline has been to offer a comfortable experience for the traveler, in which our customers do not have worries during the journey to their destination.”

“This new agreement, thanks to which our connection options with flights from Spain and Europe to our destinations in the Caribbean, Pacific and Indian Oceans grow, will make our traveler’s experience even more pleasant and comfortable,” he said.