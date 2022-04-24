Dominican Republic lifts Covid restrictions at airports

Random tests are no longer in effect as of Saturday.



This measure has been provided for in CAB Resolution 99-2022.

The Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) annulled this Saturday, April 23, 2022, the measure that established the performance of random PCR breath tests to diagnose Covid-19 at the airports of the Dominican Republic.

Through Resolution 99-2022, the entity indicated that “random tests for rapid detection of Covid-19 for passengers and crew upon arrival in the Dominican Republic are nullified. However, when required, random testing operations may be carried out. Passengers who present a vaccination card will be exempt from random tests.

In addition, the document indicates that the measures will be reviewed in case new actions are required to prevent the entry into Dominican territory of variants of Covid-19.