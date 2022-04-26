New Vistas Golf project will diversify tourism offerings in Santo Domingo

With President Luis Abinader, the exclusive Vistas Golf & Country Club project of the Malespín Group was inaugurated, a course that aims to be the center of sports life in Santo Domingo for local people and foreign visitors seeking places of recreation of the complementary tourist offer of the city.

Marcos Malespín said, “today we inaugurate this dream as a symbol of our confidence in the country, in the climate that our government has fostered for investment and the development of initiatives in favor of the best interests of our society, to generate well-being, work, and security for all Dominicans.”

Likewise, he highlighted that with the complimentary offer of tourism, they feel very proud as a company to generate, during the work, more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs and for having prioritized the provision of national products over imported ones.

“It fills us with satisfaction that we filled a gap that there was with tourists from the capital, who had to travel many kilometers to the east of the country to play a high-quality golf course, and now thanks to this project, that is just a few minutes from the city center, they have the opportunity to enjoy a golf course with PGA standards. Moreover, now all the hotels in the capital can expand the range of services offered, including our golf course,” he added.

Vistas Golf will also provide great contributions to the Dominican economy through the creation of jobs and the generation of foreign currency since it is part of the complementary tourist offer of Santo Domingo, and thanks to it, it is expected that both business visitors and golfing travelers are delighted with this wonderful course.

Vistas Golf also seeks to increase the number of lodging days in Santo Domingo; it is focused on developing a community and a lifestyle for nature lovers, the practice of more than four disciplines, such as golf, tennis, soccer, and swimming, and for the enjoyment of good gastronomy and promote health and well-being.

To this end, a harmonious space has been created with first-class facilities, which also include an exclusive 18-hole golf course designed for golf lovers, as well as recreation areas such as a water park, playgrounds for children, an Eco Park, and a beautiful garden perfect for activities such as picnics and yoga; making it an attractive tourist space for both locals and international visitors.

The course has been designed by famed Australian champion Greg Norman and has exclusive features and USGA-certified materials, making it suitable for hosting PGA tournaments. It is grass-covered Bermuda Latitude 36 (fairways); Bermuda Tiff Eagle (greens). In addition, the Learning Center has a unique Putting Lab in the country, a Driving Range, and a Short Game Practice Area.

Likewise, the sports spaces have been designed with all the technical specifications that, added to the professional support of the team of instructors, allow promotion of sports training and recreational development.

The luxurious project, created by the real estate project management company Interra, which is part of the project development division of the Alyon business platform, is the brainchild of architect Marcos Malespín-Estévez, inspired by the architecture of Luís Barragán; each space creatively interacts with natural elements such as light, breezes and beautiful mountain views.