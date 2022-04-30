Puerto Plata Airport will close its operations for 10 days to renovate the runway

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XII ( Aerodom ) reported that air traffic would be suspended for ten days at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata because runways 08-26 will undergo a remodeling process.

“The works are scheduled to be carried out from next Monday, May 9, to Friday, May 20, during which period only helicopters will be able to carry out their operations,” the entity said.

After analyzing traffic flows, the company explained that the dates chosen to carry out the remodeling process were selected. These are the two weeks of the year in which the lowest flow of passengers has historically been received.

“Aerodom has been working together with the airlines and tour operators that operate in the terminal, with the interest of guaranteeing a minimum of inconvenience to passengers during said period,” the company said.

He explained that the work to be carried out seeks to extend the useful life of the runway, improve the operating conditions of the aircraft, and correct the leveling of the central section of the runway, according to Diario Libre.

Aerodom said that the remodeling of the runway would be a large-scale construction project, which implies an investment of more than 260 million pesos.

From the company, they indicate that the works will allow continued expansion of the connectivity between Puerto Plata and Europe.