Expedia: demand for travel to the Dominican Republic increases by 40%

Freddy Domínguez, Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean at Expedia Group, revealed that search demand for the region has increased across the board and shows a rebound in the market for the second quarter of the year.

During the first three months of 2022, searches for travel to the Dominican Republic grew 40% compared to the previous year for stays in the summer, with almost all the demand coming from international travelers, according to data from Expedia Group. Meanwhile, the year-on-year comparison of Caribbean searches shows a rebound in the second quarter with +150% growth in Punta Cana (+150%), followed by Cancun with +45%.

The United States continues to be the primary market (80%) seeking to travel to the Caribbean nation. At the same time, there is an increasing demand from other countries, especially Canada, due to the reduction in travel restrictions. The majority of these travelers (90%) are looking for 4-5 star accommodation, the same trend observed in 2021. In general, the average stay remains at seven nights.

During the presentation, Domínguez pointed out that today, people value travel and personal time more than ever, while flexible travel is considered the highest priority. Expedia Group’s Traveler Value Index study, conducted in November 2021 among 5,500 adults in eight countries, also showed that travelers focus on “wellness travel.”

Among the critical data of the investigation, it stands out that:

The majority of people (81%) will frequently travel in the next six months. Short trips gain popularity (78%).

56% of those surveyed who usually work remotely will take a bleisure trip; that is, they will extend a work trip for leisure or vice versa.

More than half (54%) of the participants will spend more on travel than before the pandemic.

With 40% of travelers using loyalty points accumulated during the pandemic to help fund such trips, great deals and flexibility will continue to be top priorities.

“The impact on the industry that the pandemic has caused stops here. Expedia Group has emerged into this new world with new ways to address our industry’s most common challenges with data and technology that help our partners drive growth and efficiency,” said Dominguez.

“Meeting with travel partners in the Caribbean is key to driving our tourism recovery. We are thrilled to provide insights, inspiration and celebration at DATE 2022 and solidify our commitment to this important region,” he added.

The senior executive noted that travel companies must constantly adapt and renew themselves to remain competitive. In addition, partners must differentiate themselves from the competition in the new recovery environment and earn travelers’ loyalty. Also, he recommended making sure travelers can get a refund or credit if plans change, as flexibility remains a top priority for travelers. Likewise, offering various options and prices, introducing new offers for short trips, and integrating loyalty programs is relevant.

By sharing data and market insights with its trading partners in this critical Caribbean market, Expedia Group strengthens its support for the Dominican tourism industry by using data-driven technology to make its travel partners more effective, efficient, and resilient.