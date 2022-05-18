The Dominican Republic will not charge Itbis for purchases by foreign tourists in the country

Applies to purchases of products over US$100

The initiative strengthens the competitiveness of the DR as a tourist destination.

The Senate of the Republic approved in the first reading last Tuesday, May 17, the bill on the refund of the Tax on the Transfer of Industrialized Goods and Services ( Itbis ) to foreign tourists, proposed by the senator for the province of El Seibo and vice president of the Senate, Santiago José Zorrilla.

The bill provides for the return of the Itbis to non-resident tourists in the country who make purchases of domestic or imported goods and establishes sanctions for those who falsify information to benefit from the regulations.

Likewise, it clarifies that the Itbis will be returned to tourists who make purchases of nationally produced or imported goods greater than 100 dollars.

For the approval of the initiative, in its study work, the Senate’s Permanent Commission on Finance listened to officials’ opinions from the Ministry of Finance and the General Directorate of Internal Taxes ( DGII ) on the bill.