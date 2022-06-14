Aerodom: Covid test elimination will stimulate tourism from the US

World Travel and Tourism Council applauded the measure

The United States establishes itself as the leading tourist emitter of the DR

Luis José López, director of corporate communication at Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ), indicated that the decision of the United States government to eliminate the requirement of the Covid-19 test, which was required of travelers to enter that nation, will undoubtedly stimulate American tourism in the Dominican Republic.

“The United States is the main market with which daily flights are maintained from our airports, and the decision to eliminate the test requirement will undoubtedly influence more people to move to our country,” he said.

He explained to arecoa.com that, as North American airlines had recently expressed in a statement, many Americans were reluctant to travel internationally due to concerns about testing positive and being stranded abroad.

As for how operations are going through the AILA terminal without the test, López said that “the trips have been carried out successfully.”

“We welcome the decision of the US Government to eliminate the requirement of having a negative result from a recent Covid-19 test,” he emphasized.

The repercussion and acceptance of the measure have been such that the World Travel and Tourism Council ( WTTC ) has welcomed the decision of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to lift the Covid tests for air travelers.

Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the WTTC, said, “we welcome the decision by the Biden administration and the CDC to lift the harmful testing requirement for travelers. It will provide much-needed relief to the beleaguered sector.”

“US Travel & Tourism’s long-term recovery now looks positive, and our projections show that a fully recovered sector will create more than six million new jobs over the next 10 years,” he added.

He recalled that “in the short term, the measure caused incalculable damage to an already devastated sector, since the spending of international visitors has been so low in the last two years.”