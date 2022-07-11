Asonahores projects a record of 7 million tourists this year

The entity highlights the importance of the “all-inclusive” model

Affirms the DR’s tourist offer is diversified with a high level of quality

“For this year, we already have projections that we are going to exceed 7 million tourists, which will mark the highest arrival in the history of tourism in the Dominican Republic,” the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ). Rafael Blanco Tejera.

He indicated that “today we can say that we have a full recovery, just a few days ago we reached more than 644,000 tourist arrivals in June, a historical record for that month.”

Cumulatively, the country has managed to attract more than 3.5 million foreign tourists in the first half of 2022, according to statistical data released by the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ).

Referring to the all-inclusive model offered by the Dominican Republic, Blanco Tejera considered that this has been “important” in the recovery of the sector after the pandemic.

“It is an operation system in which we have luxury brands and we also have cheap brands, one has one price and another has others, depending on what one pays, it will undoubtedly have a different level of quality,” said the head of Asonahores.

He considered that the tourism sector has advanced, in terms of the diversification of levels “and the offer we have,” as well as an “evolution” of the all-inclusive that has increased its rates; everything depends on what each one can pay.