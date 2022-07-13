Aerodom: airlines still require a vaccination card to enter the US

Passengers must give the airlines the vaccination card 14 days after receiving the second dose to allow them to board the planes to travel to the United States.

Those travelers who only have a single dose on their card will be considered unvaccinated, as established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ).

Before boarding, the passenger must present to the airline staff at the “counter” the card of the second dose of immunization against the Covid-19 coronavirus 14 days after receiving the second dose of the test.

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ) explained that the person whose destination is to travel to the territory of the United States must present their vaccination card to the airline staff two weeks after receiving the second dose.

“People necessarily have to have the two doses against Covid-19 to be able to board the flights that leave for the United States because this is what the US authorities establish,” the entity indicated.

You are not considered fully vaccinated if you do not meet the criteria. It is not necessary to have the booster dose to meet this requirement, according to Listín Diario.

A person who has received only one dose of the 2-dose vaccination schedule and has recovered from Covid-19 does not meet this definition and is therefore considered NOT fully vaccinated for travel to the United States.

More than 65% of the flights that originate at the Las Américas International Airport ( AILA ) to cities in the United States depart and arrive through the said terminal.

The administration of President Joe Biden has eliminated the requirement that international travelers present a negative coronavirus test to enter the United States one hour before their trip.

The airlines, however, require the Covid-19 vaccination card for air passengers with the second immunization dose.

It is mandatory for all passengers who are not US citizens or immigrants and arrive from abroad to the United States by plane to have the document, he explained.

Specific categories of non-US citizens and immigrants are exempt from the requirement. However, if you meet the criteria for one of these categories, you must meet other needs to travel by air to the United States.

It is recalled that since June 12, just a month ago, to enter United States territory by air, it is no longer mandatory to carry a negative test for Covid-19. Still, the CDC protocols maintain the requirement to present proof of vaccination.