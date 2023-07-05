Punta Cana Airport and AILA concentrate 83% of passengers in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) has reported a significant milestone for the Dominican Republic’s aviation industry. According to JAC President José Marte Piantini, a record-breaking 7,180,905 passengers were transported on commercial flights to and from Dominican soil during the first five months of 2023.

This figure represents a remarkable 17% growth compared to the same period in 2022, highlighting the increasing popularity of air travel to and from the country. Piantini specifically mentioned that the Punta Cana Airport was the busiest, serving 4,069,335 passengers, followed by the Las Américas Airport (AILA), which transported 2,062,795 passengers. These two airports alone accounted for 83% of the total passenger traffic in and out of the country.

The Del Cibao and Puerto Plata airports also made significant contributions, serving 772,692 and 362,421 passengers, respectively, during the first five months of 2023.

Piantini expressed optimism about the future of the aviation industry, stating that air transport in the country has experienced rapid development since August 2020, making it the growth leader in the region. He also shared expectations of surpassing 17 million passengers (arrivals and departures) through the country’s airport terminals by the end of the year.

The JAC president attributed this success to the government’s implemented policies, executed through the Civil Aviation Board, which have established air transport as a competitive sector. These policies include a comprehensive set of measures aimed at increasing the flow of travelers to and from the country.

The remarkable growth in passenger numbers reflects the Dominican Republic’s appeal as a tourist and business destination, while also highlighting the efficiency and competitiveness of its aviation sector.