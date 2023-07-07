All-inclusive hotels in the Dominican Republic nominated for the 2023 Travvy Awards

The 2023 Travvy Awards have unveiled the nominees for the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, and several lodging establishments in the Dominican Republic have secured nominations across different categories. The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 2 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, will recognize the top performers in the industry.

Voting is currently open, allowing participants to cast their votes for their favorite tour operators, vacation packages, car rentals, destinations, hotels, cruise lines, and tourism boards, among other categories.

The nominees for the “Best All-Inclusive Resort for Adults/Couples – Caribbean” include well-known names such as Old Hermitage Bay, Melia Punta Cana Beach Wellness Inclusive-Adults Only, Sanctuary Cap Cana, Sandals Large Saint Lucia, Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay, and Hotel TRS Turquesa Cap Cana.

In the “Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Caribbean” category, notable nominees from the Dominican Republic include Beaches Turks and Caicos Islands, Dreams Macau, Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Falcon Resorts by Meliá All Suites Punta Cana, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Jamaica Moon Palace, and Tropical Deluxe Princess Bavaro.

For those seeking luxurious experiences, the “Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort – Caribbean” category features nominees such as Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic, Ancient Hammock Cove, Old Hermitage Bay, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, Margaritaville Cap Cana, Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay.

Couples planning their dream weddings can choose from a selection of nominees in the “Best All-Inclusive Resort Weddings” category, including Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, Hotel Xcaret Art, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Secrets Maroma.

The “Best All-Inclusive Resort – Spa and Wellness” category showcases nominees like Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, The Beach House, Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos, Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa, The BodyHoliday in Saint Lucia, The Brando in Tetiaroa, Tahiti, and Coral Hotel.

Lastly, the highly anticipated “Best Overall All-Inclusive” category features renowned nominees such as Club Med Punta Cana, Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, Old Hermitage Bay, The Beach House, Le Blanc Spa Resort in Los Cabos, Sanctuary Cap Cana, Secrets Moxche Impression, and The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun.

These nominations reflect the exceptional quality and offerings of all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, with the Dominican Republic earning recognition in various categories. The winners will be announced at the Travvy Awards ceremony, celebrating the outstanding contributions of these resorts to the travel and hospitality industry.