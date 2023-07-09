All-inclusive Dominican Republic hotels nominated for Travvy Awards 2023

The Travvy Awards 2023 unveiled the nominees for the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, and lodging establishments in the Dominican Republic have several nominations.

This year marks the ninth edition of the prestigious awards at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center on November 2.

Voting is officially open for this, so you can enter and choose your favorite tour operators and vacation packagers, car rentals, destinations, hotels, cruise ships and cruise lines, tourism boards, and more.

As “Best All-Inclusive Resort for Adults/Couples – Caribbean” nominees are:

Bahia Hermitage Antigua

Melia Punta Cana Beach Wellness Inclusive – Adults Only

Sanctuary Cap Cana

Sandals Grande Santa Lucia

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

TRS Turquesa Cap Cana Hotel

Meanwhile, as “Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Caribbean”:

Playas Turks and Caicos Islands

Dreams Macao

Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa

Falcon Resorts by Meliá All Suites Punta Cana

Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Moon Palace Jamaica

Tropical Deluxe Princess Bavaro

As “Best Luxury All Inclusive Resort – Caribbean” are nominated:

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda- Dominican Republic

Hamaca Cove Antigua

Bahia Hermitage Antigua

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

Margaritaville Cap Cana

Sanctuary Cap Cana

Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay

For “Best All Inclusive Wedding Resort”:

Sueños Playa Mujeres Resort

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa

Hotel Xcaret Arte

Hyatt Ziva Cancun

Sanctuary Cap Cana

Secrets Maroma

As “Best All Inclusive Resort – Spa & Wellness”:

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa

Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

The Beach House

Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos

Secretos Bahia Mita Surf & Spa

The BodyHoliday – Santa Lucia

The Brando, Tetiaroa, Tahiti

Coral Hotel

And for the “Best All Inclusive Gneral”:

Club Med Punta Cana

Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa

Bahia Hermitage Antigua

La Casa de la Playa

Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos

Sanctuary Cap Cana

Secrets Impression Moxche

The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun