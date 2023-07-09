All-inclusive Dominican Republic hotels nominated for Travvy Awards 2023
The Travvy Awards 2023 unveiled the nominees for the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, and lodging establishments in the Dominican Republic have several nominations.
This year marks the ninth edition of the prestigious awards at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center on November 2.
Voting is officially open for this, so you can enter and choose your favorite tour operators and vacation packagers, car rentals, destinations, hotels, cruise ships and cruise lines, tourism boards, and more.
As “Best All-Inclusive Resort for Adults/Couples – Caribbean” nominees are:
Bahia Hermitage Antigua
Melia Punta Cana Beach Wellness Inclusive – Adults Only
Sanctuary Cap Cana
Sandals Grande Santa Lucia
Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay
TRS Turquesa Cap Cana Hotel
Meanwhile, as “Best All-Inclusive Family Resort – Caribbean”:
Playas Turks and Caicos Islands
Dreams Macao
Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa
Falcon Resorts by Meliá All Suites Punta Cana
Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa
Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
Moon Palace Jamaica
Tropical Deluxe Princess Bavaro
As “Best Luxury All Inclusive Resort – Caribbean” are nominated:
Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda- Dominican Republic
Hamaca Cove Antigua
Bahia Hermitage Antigua
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana
Margaritaville Cap Cana
Sanctuary Cap Cana
Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay
For “Best All Inclusive Wedding Resort”:
Sueños Playa Mujeres Resort
Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa
Hotel Xcaret Arte
Hyatt Ziva Cancun
Sanctuary Cap Cana
Secrets Maroma
As “Best All Inclusive Resort – Spa & Wellness”:
Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa
Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
The Beach House
Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
Secretos Bahia Mita Surf & Spa
The BodyHoliday – Santa Lucia
The Brando, Tetiaroa, Tahiti
Coral Hotel
And for the “Best All Inclusive Gneral”:
Club Med Punta Cana
Dreams Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa
Bahia Hermitage Antigua
La Casa de la Playa
Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos
Sanctuary Cap Cana
Secrets Impression Moxche
The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun