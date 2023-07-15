WTJO recognizes Yenny Polanco Lovera among the 10 most influential women in tourism journalism

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic continues to stand out in the field of tourism. This week, journalist and Adompretur president Yenny Polanco Lovera was recognized among the 10 most influential women in tourism journalism worldwide in 2022.

The information was released by the founding president of the World Tourism Journalism Organization (WTJO), Miguel Ledhesma, who stated that on this occasion 10 women journalists have stood out in 2022 for their effective work in the management of ethical and truthfully disseminated information.

For over 18 years, Polanco Lovera has stood out in tourism journalism through her television program Fiestas y Personalidades, in which she presents weekly reports, interviews and comments related to tourism.

As the president of Adompretur she has worked permanently in favor of a tourism communication that shows the most important destinations of the country.

Yenny Polanco Lovera has a degree in Social Communication from the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD), a master’s degree from UNAPEC and has studied at the University of Seville in Spain. Although she has made journalism her passion, she has always been closely linked to cinema and theater.

In tourism she has remained in the public eye for her collaboration with different institutions such as the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR), the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), the National Institute for Technical and Professional Training (INFOTEP), as well as other companies and institutions linked to the sector.

