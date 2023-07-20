Porcella welcomes the start of 5 new Sky High Dominican routes to the US, Venezuela and the Caribbean

Sky High Dominicana, the Dominican airline, has announced the extension of its flight operations to five additional destinations in the United States, Venezuela, and the Caribbean. This expansion aims to promote tourism, facilitate commercial exchanges, and provide convenient travel options for residents in connected areas.

The Director General of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, commended Sky High for its new connections between airports in Santo Domingo, Santiago, and Punta Cana, and the cities of Miami, Providence, Valencia, St. Croix, and Saint Thomas. He emphasized that this expansion reflects the remarkable growth of the country’s commercial aviation sector, supported by President Luis Abinader.

Porcella specifically acknowledged Sky High’s commitment to adhering to stringent aeronautical regulations and safety standards set by IDAC, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

During the launch event, Cesarina Beauchamp, the airline’s Commercial Director, reiterated their dedication to connecting the Dominican Republic with various destinations, including the North, South, and other parts of the Caribbean. She expressed gratitude for the efficient collaboration between Sky High and the country’s aeronautical authorities, as well as President Luis Abinader’s unwavering support for the development of civil aviation, which serves as a vital logistics platform for the national tourism industry.

Regarding the new routes, Beauchamp explained that flights from Santiago de los Caballeros will operate three times a week, directly connecting to Miami on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Additionally, flights from Providence, Rhode Island, will be available on Thursdays and Sundays. These connections will enhance air travel within the northern region of the Dominican Republic, fostering economic and tourism development in the area.

From Punta Cana International Airport, Sky High will offer three weekly flights to Miami International Airport, providing convenient options for travelers on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Furthermore, the airline has expanded its portfolio to include flights to Valencia, an industrially and commercially significant city in Venezuela. The route to Valencia will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, adding to the airline’s existing connection to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands, while also facilitating travel to neighboring Saint Thomas.

Sky High Dominicana’s expansion marks an important milestone in enhancing connectivity and facilitating travel options for both domestic and international travelers, contributing to the growth of the tourism and commercial sectors in the Dominican Republic.