Sunwing to increase flights to Puerto Plata next winter

Sunwing Vacations unveiled its 2023/2024 winter schedule with flights operated by Sunwing Airlines from 23 airports coast-to-coast in Canada to 26 sun and beach destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, and the United States. The schedule will serve the continued strong demand for travel to vacation destinations.

Specifically, the leisure airline’s total capacity increases by 15% over the 2022 winter season, including more travel options to destinations such as Cuba, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Florida. Also, Sunwing will provide Canadian travelers with packages to more than 700 hotels, the most extensive assortment of any vacation provider in Canada.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, Sunwing will increase its presence in Puerto Plata with additional flights. Also, Sunwing will offer nonstop flights to Orlando for $252 roundtrip for the U.S. schedule.

The airline has scheduled two new services for Cuba to Cienfuegos and Manzanillo; both routes will be operated from Toronto – Pearson and Montreal. The new connections complement the airline’s Cuban network with nonstop flights to Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo del Sur, Holguin, Santa Clara, and Varadero.

In the Mexican Pacific, the airline is expanding its operations to Puerto Vallarta and San José del Cabo and adding additional service to Mazatlán, according to AviacionOnline.

In that regard, Andrew Dawson, president of Tour Operations, said, “As Canada’s leading vacation provider, we are thrilled to offer more vacation packages and flights to Canadians this winter season, including expanding our commitment to serve our customers in key regions such as Atlantic Canada and the Prairies.”

“We are increasing capacity over last winter and are thrilled to return to pre-pandemic travel levels, with more fantastic packages and affordable travel options available to our valued customers this winter, including Cuba’s Cienfuegos and Manzanillo which are new for this year, as well as offering more flights to key areas within the Mexican Pacific, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Orlando in Florida,” he added.