Abinader: “Tourism is just beginning in the Dominican Republic, it will continue to grow”

President Luis Abinader expressed his deep appreciation to the businessmen in the tourism sector for their valuable contributions to job creation in the Dominican Republic. He also extended his gratitude to travel agents and tour operators for their loyalty in bringing tourists to the country over the years.

In leading the launch of DO Travel Rewards, an innovative global loyalty program for travel agents who promote tourism to the Dominican Republic, President Abinader pledged to continue working towards strengthening the sector.

He emphasized that tourism in the country is just beginning, and it will continue to grow and bring joy to the tourists who visit the Dominican Republic. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of tourism in providing livelihoods for many Dominican families, and he expressed his commitment to ensuring that the sector thrives.

President Abinader praised the government’s efforts in being innovative, particularly in the tourism industry. During the pandemic, the country developed the world’s first Covid insurance for tourists, ensuring that visitors could travel with confidence. The government also worked diligently to certify hotels with various international health companies to ensure the safety of tourists.

He assured the audience that the government takes the responsibility of ensuring safety, health, and overall satisfaction of tourists very seriously. The certified tourist centers in the country maintain some of the highest standards globally.

The President expressed his desire for tourists to view the Dominican Republic as their second home and assured them of the country’s gratitude for their visit. He emphasized that the government is open to suggestions and recommendations from the tourism industry to continuously improve and enhance the country’s tourism destination.

Overall, President Abinader’s speech demonstrated his commitment to the growth and success of the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic and his recognition of its significant impact on the nation’s economy and its people’s livelihoods.