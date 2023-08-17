Santo Domingo.-The Dominican Republic’s inclusion in the program for streamlined entry to 85 US airports has been praised by the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores). This move signifies a significant advancement, solidifying the bilateral relationship and mutual confidence between the two nations in matters of immigration security.

Asonahores’ President, David Llibre, highlighted the positive impact of these negotiations, led by the government and the General Directorate of Customs, which will result in more efficient entry procedures for Dominican citizens traveling to the US.

Llibre emphasized that such initiatives reflect the Dominican Republic’s commitment to legal stability, ultimately reinforcing tourism bonds between the two countries. This positive development directly benefits frequent travelers by reducing wait times.

The Association expressed gratitude for the decision made by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to include the Dominican Republic as the sixth Latin American country and the 16th globally to be part of the esteemed Global Entry program.

Under the Global Entry program, individuals can apply for a five-year membership, with the need for periodic renewals. Eligible travelers are required to undergo pre-approval, background checks, and in-person interviews before enrollment. Meeting these criteria can lead to expedited immigration processes.

Notable benefits of the program include streamlined immigration checks at US airports without the need for lengthy queues or paperwork. Additionally, it encompasses TSA PreCheck, which eliminates the necessity of removing clothing items during security checks.