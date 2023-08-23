Storm Franklin leaves 37 flights canceled at Dominican airports

Santo Domingo.- Tropical storm Franklin’s passage through the Dominican Republic has resulted in the disruption of flight operations, with a total of 37 flights being affected, according to Siglo XXI Dominican Airports (Aerodom). However, the six airports under Aerodom’s responsibility have resumed their operations, and the situation is reportedly under control.

Las Américas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA), and La Isabela Dr. Joaquín Balaguer International Airport (AILI) resumed operations at 6:00 AM, while Gregorio Luperón International Airport (AIGL) in Puerto Plata and Presidente Juan Bosch Airport (AISA) in Samaná resumed operations at 8:00 AM.

Due to the impact of the storm, a total of 37 flights were affected, with 15 being affected on Tuesday and an expected 23 operations to be canceled or delayed on Wednesday. This includes 18 flights at AILA, 3 at AILI, and 2 in Puerto Plata. Airlines are working to adjust schedules and assist passengers affected by flight cancellations.

Aerodom recommended that passengers with scheduled flights check the status of their flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Passengers are advised to follow the recommendations of relief agencies, arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure, and exercise caution when traveling to and from the airport due to potential rains and flooding caused by tropical storm Franklin.

Luis López, the communications director of Aerodom, urged travelers to be cautious when traveling to the airport and to stay informed about the flight status. He mentioned the presence of floods and debris on the Las Américas Highway leading to AILA.

Aerodom and VINCI Airports operate various airports in the Dominican Republic, including Las Américas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez, and other regional airports. The company is working in collaboration with the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the Emergency Operations Center (COE) to ensure the safety of passengers, airport personnel, and the terminals operated by the company. Contingency plans and international aviation security protocols are being followed to navigate the impact of the storm.