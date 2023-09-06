Abinader will supervise works of the first hotel in Pedernales

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has a busy work schedule ahead, spanning Wednesday and Thursday, in the provinces of Pedernales, Barahona, and San Juan. On Wednesday, he will begin his day at 10:00 AM with a working session in Pedernales, where he will meet with various authorities involved in tourism development projects within the province. Following this, the president will embark on a site visit to inspect the construction progress of Pedernales’ inaugural hotel. This hotel, boasting around 580 rooms, will be operated by the renowned Iberostar chain.

On Thursday, the president will shift his focus to Barahona, where he will initiate work on a cruise ship dock. That same day, he will travel to San Juan to lead the inauguration of a Free Zone and commence construction work on a domestic airport in that province.