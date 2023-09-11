Collado supports approval of passenger pre-checking at Punta Cana airport

Punta Cana.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has highlighted the importance of the prior authorization program (Preclearance) by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Punta Cana airport as a crucial pending issue for his administration. This program would allow passengers traveling through the Punta Cana airport to undergo CBP inspection there, saving them time upon arrival in the United States.

Collado expressed his support for this initiative, emphasizing the benefits it would bring to both tourists and the Dominican Republic’s tourism industry. He sees it as a way to advance tourism in the country.

Frank Rainieri, the founder of the Puntacana Group, shares Collado’s optimism about the Preclearance program’s approval. He believes it will be approved next year, after the country’s elections conclude and political tensions subside. Rainieri emphasized that the Preclearance program is essential for boosting tourism in the Dominican Republic and could potentially bring in millions of additional tourists, generating jobs and economic growth.

He also stressed that the general interest of the country should take precedence over personal or political interests, and that the Preclearance program has the potential to significantly benefit the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector.