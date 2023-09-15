Large Job Fair announced for the hotel and tourism sector

Santo Domingo.- The Presidential Commission to Support Neighborhood Development (CPADB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, has announced the upcoming Great Job Fair scheduled for the 26th and 27th of this month. The event will provide a platform for the Martinón Group to offer employment opportunities to fill approximately 3,000 positions at the newly established Secret Tides hotel, located in the Uvero Alto area of the Altagracia province.

This hotel and tourism fair is slated to run from 9:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon, and it will be hosted at the Independence Hall of the Ministry of the Armed Forces. The venue is situated on the corner of February 27 and Luperón, in close proximity to Flag Square.

Rolfi Rojas, President of the CPADB, emphasized that this employment opportunity arises from the favorable investment climate fostered by the government administration of President Luís Abinader. This conducive environment has played a significant role in enhancing the country’s employment statistics.

“When President Luis Abinader assumed office, he inherited a nation that was virtually shut down due to a well-known pandemic. His foremost concern was to revitalize the job market, and to this day, it remains one of his top priorities. By creating an investment-friendly atmosphere, the government aims to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly for those in need,” stated Rolfi.

In addition to CPADB’s involvement, this job fair benefits from the participation of the Ministry of Labor, serving as the intermediary between the recruiting company and potential job seekers. Other organizations involved in the fair include the Dominican Navy, the Metropolitan Bus Office (OMSA), and Infotep, among others.